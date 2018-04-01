Court Hearing Set on Missouri Road Tax Proposal

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- A Missouri court hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday on a challenge to the ballot summary and cost estimate for a transportation tax proposal.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem set the hearing to occur on the same day that absentee voting is to begin for the August ballot measure.

The proposed constitutional amendment asks voters whether to impose a three-quarter-cent sales tax for roads and other transportation projects.

A lawsuit by the Missouri Association for Social Welfare contends the summary wrongly leaves out information, including the fact that Missouri's use tax also would rise. It also challenges the Legislature's projection that the tax would generate $534 million annually.

The lawsuit asks a judge to write a new summary and order the auditor to prepare a new cost estimate.