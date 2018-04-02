Court Hearing Starts Over Missouri Congressional Map

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri political science professor says the state's new congressional districts could have been more compact.

University of Missouri-St. Louis professor David Kimball was the first witness during a court hearing about the constitutionality of the state's new U.S. House districts.

Kimball said the districts could be considered divided in a way that gives one political party an advantage, which is known as gerrymandering.

He also testified that districts proposed under alternative maps would have been more compact than the boundaries that state lawmakers ultimately approved.

The Missouri Supreme Court earlier this month ordered further legal review of the congressional districts. Several days have been set aside for the court hearing. The state high court has set a Friday deadline for a decision.