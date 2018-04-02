Court Hears Arguments in Guards' Killing Conviction

His attorney told the Supreme Court today that he deserves one because of misconduct by the prosecutor and errors by his defense attorney. Michael Tisius was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in the shootings of two Randolph County jailers in June 2000. He was found to be part of a plot to break a former cell mate out of the Randolph County Jail. Jailers Jason Acton and Leon Egley were killed. Tisius' convictions and sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court in 2002. He then argued his attorney was ineffective during the trial and the sentencing phase. A lower court granted him a new sentencing, but denied his request for a new trial.