Court Hears Dispute over Juvenile Courtroom Access

The Supreme Court heard arguments today involving the case of a 12-year-old girl charged with killing her nine-year-old sister. A St. Louis family court judge in March barred the public and media from all proceedings. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and television station KSDK challenged that decision. An appeals court panel later ruled that the "adjudicatory hearing" must be open to the public, but did not open up the rest of the case. Attorneys and Supreme Court judges expressed uncertainty today about what exactly that appeals decision applied to. Media attorneys say state law requires most of the case to be open -- just as an adult murder trial would be.