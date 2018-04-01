Court Limits Locations of McDonald's Food Poisoning Lawsuits

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court says the families of two children who suffered E. coli infections can sue McDonald's only in the counties where they ate. The two children became ill in July 2001 after eating hamburgers at McDonald's restaurants in Webster and Taney counties in rural southwest Missouri, but their families sued McDonald's in Jackson County, where Kansas City is located. An attorney for the families says Jackson County is a proper place to sue because McDonald's also has franchise restaurants there, but the state Supreme Court says that is not a strong enough connection. The court says the lawsuits must be tried where the food was eaten.