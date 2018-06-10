Court Order Removes Impeached Wellston Mayor

WELLSTON (AP) - A St. Louis County mayor has been removed from office by a judge who invalidated an April re-election after her impeachment.

Linda Whitfield won the Wellston mayoral race by 28 votes even though she was impeached by the city council two weeks before the municipal election.

KMOV-TV reports that a county judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction preventing Whitfield from taking office. The Wellston City Council's vote came several days after it passed an ordinance barring anyone who was impeached from again serving in the same elected office.

The council alleges that Whitfield mismanaged city money, made illegal hires and signed contracts without council approval. Attorney Donnell Smith says Whitfield plans to appeal if the injunction is made permanent and called the charges against his client politically motivated.