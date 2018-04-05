Court: Porn offender must liquidate retirement account

1 year 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, December 08 2016 Dec 8, 2016 Thursday, December 08, 2016 11:54:49 AM CST December 08, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — An appeals court says a man serving a 260-year sentence in a Kansas child pornography case must liquidate his union retirement account and apply that money he hid from the court to provide restitution to the victims.

Wednesday's ruling by a Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel upholds a federal judge's ruling against 54-year-old Philip Grigsby.

Grigsby, formerly of Marquette, was sentenced in 2013 after pleading guilty to eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child, as well as single counts of illegal gun possession and child porn possession.

A judge later ordered Grigsby to pay $140,000 restitution to a victim and her mother. Grigsby's $53,000 retirement account he concealed during proceedings in the porn case was later discovered during his divorce, and a judge ordered it liquidated.

 

