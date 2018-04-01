Court rules Missouri law denies gays employment protection

COLUMBIA (AP) — A Missouri appeals court has ruled that a man who claims he was fired because he's gay can't sue for discrimination.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/1Hb2Fdx ) Tuesday's 2-1 decision by the Western District Missouri Court of Appeals says the state law barring discrimination based on sex only covers gender-based actions.

Chief Judge James Welch said the court's decision was bound by the legislature's choice to not include sexual orientation in the Missouri Human Rights Act's protections.

James Pittman's lawsuit in Jackson County against Cook Paper Recycling Corp. accused the company's president of harassing him about his sexual orientation. The lawsuit was dismissed in February 2013, and Pittman appealed that decision.

Pittman's attorney Lynne Bratcher said she will try to get the Missouri Supreme Court to hear the case.