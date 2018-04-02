Court Ruling Could Affect Missouri Union Fees

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri home health care workers could be affected by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on union fees in Illinois.

The high court ruled Monday that Illinois workers who provide home care to disabled people through the Medicaid program cannot be compelled to pay fees to unions. A union there had collecting so-called "fair share" fees from nonmembers to cover their collective bargaining costs.

A Missouri law approved by voters in 2008 also allows home health care workers who receive government funds to have union representation for collective bargaining. The union is still negotiating its first contract.