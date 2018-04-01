Court Sets Aside Guilty Verdict of Mo. Lawmaker

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A guilty verdict has been set aside for a western Missouri lawmaker whose cattle escaped.

Last month a St. Clair County judge found Republican Rep. Warren Love, of Osceola, guilty of misdemeanor animal abuse, but Judge Garrett R. Crouch II set that judgment aside Monday.

Love's attorney had filed a motion earlier this month asking for a new trial or for the guilty verdict to be set aside. The St. Clair County prosecuting attorney now has 30 days to file a motion to reconsider.

The prosecutor said in court documents that Love - who took office in January - did not provide adequate control of his cattle in August 2012.