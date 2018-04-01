Court Shuts Down Web Site Selling Cell Phone Records

Cole County Circuit Judge Thomas Brown today barred Completeskiptrace.com and its owner Rob Schroader from doing business in Missouri or with Missourians. Attorney General Jay Nixon went to court Tuesday against Schroader, Complete Skiptrace and a business called Get A Grip Consulting, all of Cedar Hills, Utah. A similar Web site, called Locatecell.com, was ordered last month to stop doing business in Missouri. People who visit such sites can buy a record of calls made to and from a given cell phone number. Nixon calls that an invasion of privacy and says he'll continue going after such operations.