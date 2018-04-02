Court Throws Out $240M Award from Smelter Lawsuit in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A state appeals court has thrown out $240 million in punitive damages awarded to 16 eastern Missouri residents who sued over health problems from the Herculaneum lead smelter.

A jury awarded the damages against former smelter owners Fluor Corporation, A.T. Massey Coal and Doe Run Investment Holding Co after a three-month trial in 2011.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Court of Appeals' Eastern District ruled Tuesday that an error in jury instructions requires fresh consideration off Fluor's portion of the damages award. The jury awarded a total of $320 million in punitive damages and another $38 million in compensatory damages

Those awards came on top of a confidential settlement reached before the trial with the smelter's current owners, Doe Run Resources Corp.