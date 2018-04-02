Court Turns Down Bank Robbery Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U-S Supreme Court declines to consider an appeal from a man convicted of killing a bank guard during a 1997 robbery in St. Louis. Billie Jerome Allen was sentenced to die for killing 46-year-old guard Robert Heflin of Belleville, Illinois, but claimed the grand jury indictment was unconstitutionally flawed. The Supreme Court refused without comment to consider the appeal. Allen and co-defendant Norris Holder were convicted and sentenced to death in separate trials. The robbery and killing happened on St. Patrick'd Day of 1997 at Lindell Bank and Trust. The men used semiautomatic rifles. Prosecutors at the time said Allen continued to shoot Heflin after the guard was dead.