Court upholds higher burden for sexual predators

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state Supreme Court upholds a 2004 change to Missouri's sexual predator law. Lawmakers raised the standard of proof for sexual predators to get a jury trial to determine whether they should be released from confinement. A sexual offender from St. Louis argued that this imposed an undue burden and violated the constitution. The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected those arguments. But it said a judge was wrong to simply dismiss Larry Coffman's request for release. The court said Coffman was due a hearing by the judge to determine whether he deserved a jury trial. The court also ruled that a St. Louis County teenager should not have to register as a sex offender for a crime that was added to the registry list several months after he pleaded guilty.