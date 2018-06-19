Court Upholds Mo. Home-Care Union Election

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri appeals court has upheld the unionization vote of thousands of workers who provide in-home care for disabled residents.

The Missouri Home Care Union said Wednesday that the ruling is the culmination of a three-year campaign for the workers to form a union. They were given that option under a 2008 ballot initiative.

A judge overturned the initial unionization vote in 2009. After a second unionization vote passed in 2010, a Cole County judge again blocked the election from being certified because of procedural violations.

The ruling Tuesday by the Western District of the state Court of Appeals overturned that circuit court decision and ordered the election results to be certified.

The union covers state-paid contractors who help the disabled with daily activities such as bathing and cooking.