Court Won't Review Police Use of Stun Guns

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court has decided that it will not review the appropriateness of stun guns used by police on suspects.

The high court on Tuesday refused to hear appeals from police in Hawaii and Washington, or people who got stun-gunned by officers.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said officers could not be sued in federal court. But judges also said officers used excessive force by using stun guns.

Malaika Brooks was driving her son to school in 2004 when she was stopped for speeding. Officers used a Taser three times when the woman, who was seven months pregnant, refused to get out of her car.

Jayzel Mattos was stun-gunned in 2006 in her house by police who said she interfered with the arrest of her husband, Troy.