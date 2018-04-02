Cover Missouri Coalition helps Missourians navigate health care enrollment

COLUMBIA - As the enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace begins, one organization is working to to educate people on how they can get covered.

The Cover Missouri Coalition held an enrollment event Saturday at the Columbia Public Library. Assisters were on hand to answer residents' questions on how they could sign up on the marketplace.

"There's a lot of misinformation out there, and there are quite a few people who believe things like the Affordable Care Act was repealed. And it wasn't," said Scott Miniea, the Cover Missouri central hub manager.

Miniea said a common misconception in Boone County is that there is not a carrier.

"Although Anthem left Boone County, Cigna has stepped in. So, all across the state of Missouri, every county has at least one provider," he said.

Anything coming from Washington also triggers confusion since there is some talk about changing the program, Miniea said.

Common questions people asked Saturday were if they could get help paying for their insurance, if people could get dental insurance and what the plans exactly cover.

The assistance provided Saturday through partners of Cover Missouri, a project of the Missouri Foundation of Health aimed at promoting health coverage for every Missourian, was free and one-on-one.

The Primaris Foundation was also available to help people enroll for Medicare Part D.

The open enrollment period continues through Dec. 15. Miniea said people who need help should take action sooner rather than later.

The Cover Missouri Coalition will be providing assistance during all six weeks of the open enrollment period. Other events will take place in Callaway and Cole counties and in the Lake region.