Cowboys Get LB Jones from Chiefs for Draft Pick

By: The Associated Press

IRVING, Tx. - The Dallas Cowboys have acquired linebacker Edgar Jones from the Kansas City Chiefs for an undisclosed draft pick.

The Cowboys created room for Jones on their 53-man roster by putting offensive lineman Nate Livings on season-ending injured reserve Saturday.

Jones has played 57 games over six seasons with the Chiefs and Baltimore. He has been primarily a special teams player, with 39 career special teams tackles and three fumble recoveries. On defense, Jones has nine tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Ravens signed Jones as an undrafted free agent in 2007 out of Southeast Missouri State.