CPD annouces road closures for MU home football games

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced Thursday its plans for closing roads in Columbia for Mizzou's first home football game.

CPD said it will be closing part of Old Route K at the West Outer Road of Providence during all Mizzou home football games. Closures will extend from just south of the Bridge to the MU tennis courts north of the Providence Hill Apartments.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the roads will close three hours before game time and remain closed until the end of the game.

CPD said the closure is necessary to stop people from parking illegally along the two-lane road, making it safer for both pedestrians and emergency vehicles.

It also said the westbound lanes of Walnut between Fourth Street and Providence Road will be restricted to through traffic at the start of the fourth quarter of the football game. Eastbound Walnut will be restricted at the same time from Second Street to S. Providence Road. CPD said the traffic light at this intersection will not be cycling for east and westbound traffic onto Walnut after the game.

Police also said westbound traffic on Ash Street from Fourth Street to Providence Rd. will be restricted to through traffic from the fourth quarter to when game traffic is cleared up. Eastbound traffic on Ash Steet between First Street and Providence Rd. will also be restricted. Police said the traffic light at this intersection will not be cycling for traffic east and westbound after the game.