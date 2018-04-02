CPD arrest suspect that sent two Columbia schools into lockdown

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of evading police after a shoplifting incident that sent two Columbia schools into lockdown.

Police said they arrested 20-year-old Matthew Crain at the Flat Branch Park on Friday, Sept. 26. Police arrested Crain for allegedly shoplifting from the West Broadway Wal-mart.

The pursuit of Crain sent Smithton Middle School and Paxton-Keeley Elementary School into lockdown.

A email to parents of Paxton-Keeley students said that teachers used the opportunity to review lockdown procedures. School officials say most students were unaware of the threat, but some students did have to have indoor recess instead of outdoor recess.

Crain is charged for a stealing misdemeanor with a bond of $500.00.