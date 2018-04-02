CPD Assists in Car Chase Suspect Search

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department confirmed it has four units at Hanover Village Apartments in Columbia as of 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Crews were searching for a suspect there after leading the Boone County Sheriff's Department on a car chase. CPD said the sheriff's department requested a K-9 unit from the police department in case the suspect attempted to run from the area. The police department then joined the search at approximately 7:30 p.m.

According to CPD Officer Cory Dawkins, CPD did not participate in the chase. Dawkins also said there is no word as to whether the suspect is still inside a building at the apartment complex. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also assisting crews with this incident, but Dawkins said it is the sheriff department's investigation.