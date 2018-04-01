CPD investigating 2 overnight shootings

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is investigating two shots fired incidents that occurred within 16 minutes of each other early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at Club Vogue on Business Loop 70. Officers located multiple bullet shell casings on nearby Eighth Street, and several cars suffered gunshot damage. No injuries were reported.

Then, at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a verbal disturbance involving shots fired on Worley Street. Several bullet shell casings were found at a house on the 300 block of Worley, but no property damage occurred. No injuries were reported on this incident as well.

No suspect information is being released at this time and it is unknown if these two incidents are related to each other.