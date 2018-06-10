CPD investigating car and home damaged by gunfire

COLUMBIA ­– Columbia police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a car and house near Hendrix Drive and Sylvan Lane.

Officers were called to the scene at 6:30 p.m. after shots were heard. According to the public information officer Bryana Larimer, a vehicle in the 2400 block of Hendrix Drive and a residence in the 2300 block of Hendrix Drive had been struck.

Police say there are no injuries reported, and officers are continuing their investigation.