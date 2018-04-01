CPD makes an arrest in liquor store robbery

COLUMBIA - Police said Tuesday detectives identified and arrested a Columbia man in connection to an Aug. 13 armed robbery of Loop Liquor & Food Mart.

Columbia Police detectives said they arrested 31-year-old Joesph Lee Anderson around 6:30 p.m. Monday on suspicions of armed criminal action and first-degree robbery.

Sergeant Joe Bernhard of the Columbia Police Department said Anderson was identified by video surveillance from the store.

An investigation into the robbery found a man had entered the store with a handgun, demanded money from the clerk and ran away.

Anderson was already in custody at the Boone County Jail for alleged involvement in an unrelated stealing case on Friday.