CPD Organizes the Columbia Ceasefire Initiative

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department, with assistance from partner agencies, announced Thursday that it will begin a project called the "Columbia Ceasefire Initiative." CPD said the project is in response to the recent string of shootings in Columbia and the surrounding area.

Authorities compiled a list of names and photographs of individuals involved in the recent shootings and homicides. These names have been generated by known victims, witnesses, previous calls for service, police reports, Crime Stoppers tips and other intelligence sources.

A spokesperson from CPD said the project is being modeled from a Chicago police department's "Heat List" adopted from a Yale University Sociologist. The findings state these "hot people" are far more likely, as a result of their social ties to commit a violent crime or be a victim of a violent crime.

CPD said the idea behind the initiative is to prevent further serious assaults or homicides and to get individuals involved in these violent crimes off the streets of Columbia.

The officers involved in the partnership will be performing aggressive enforcement in the areas of the recent shootings as well as contacting individuals, associates and suspects' parents from the list.

Police are asking for the community's continued assistance in this effort by encouraging citizens to contact police or Crime Stoppers with any information about the recent incidents. Tips may emailed directly to Detective Jon Logan.

This list is not open to the public or media because it is being used as an investigative tool to help stop these crimes.

Below is a map of the connected November gun crimes:

2012 Nov Shots Fired