CPD releases body camera footage after shots fired at Eagle Stop

1 year 2 weeks 1 day ago Monday, March 20 2017 Mar 20, 2017 Monday, March 20, 2017 2:26:00 PM CDT March 20, 2017 in News
By: Daniel Litwin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department released body camera footage Monday of an incident at the Eagle Stop gas station at I-70 and Providence Road. It happened Sunday and included shots fired and four arrests. 

Police released the bodycam footage after questions were raised about cell phone video of the disturbance recorded by a bystander showing an officer using force on a woman and spraying pepper spray on a group of individuals.

CPD said it released the footage to better walk the public through the incident.

"To us, it was important to make sure that the complete picture of what transpired with that incident was released," said Bryana Larimer, public information officer.

Larimer said media outlets were concerned the video showed an officer pushing a woman to the ground. CPD's press release said the woman was pushed in order to bring Spencer Ervin into custody, the subject who fired shots at Eagle Stop.

Officers were dispatched to the incident at 1:46 a.m. in response to a disturbance in the parking lot of Eagle Stop with vehicles blocking the flow of traffic. Upon their arrival, they noticed several subjects fighting and deployed tasers to try and gain control of the situation.

Larimer says one of the subjects, Spencer Ervin, walked up to another individual on the scene, drew a firearm and fired a shot at the person. The subject who was shot at ran from the scene, and officers are unsure if he had any injuries.

"What appears to be happening was the woman was obstructing officer's way to get to Ervin, and ultimately our officers wanted to arrest Ervin because he had just shot at another person," Larimer said.

Police arrested Ervin, 30, for unlawful use of a weapon with a bond to be set by court. Three other arrests were made, though those three individuals were released on municipal summons.

According to CPD, officers later attempted to gain control of the evidence that was there, though individuals kept approaching police officers. That is when officers used pepper spray.

Larimer said sometimes cell phone videos of incidents like these can do more harm than good.

"Technology is great," Larimer said. "But I definitely think sometimes it can be our own worst enemy too, because it doesn't always give exactly what happened. It doesn't give that full picture."

 

The investigation is still on-going, as officers continue to figure out what caused the initial confrontation.

CPD typically releases bodycam footage if they receive several inquiries about an incident. The last time CPD released bodycam footage was after the Mark Adair shooting, which involved an armed robbery suspect being shot and killed by police. The University of Missouri's 2015 homecoming parade and protest also received several requests for the release of camera footage after claims of protesters being hit by the UM System president's vehicle.

More News

Grid
List

Committee to release Greitens investigation findings next week
Committee to release Greitens investigation findings next week
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee said it plans to issue a report next week after concluding its... More >>
30 minutes ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 1:17:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County
Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged Shane Vandelicht with domestic assault and kidnapping on Tuesday. Officials are... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 12:39:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with invasion of privacy after he allegedly took photos in a bathroom stall at... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 11:53:33 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Officials ID man fatally shot by Belton police officers
Officials ID man fatally shot by Belton police officers
BELTON (AP) — Cass County officials said Belton police fatally shot a man after he refused to drop a knife... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 10:58:31 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

5 shot after brawl breaks out at St. Louis nightclub
5 shot after brawl breaks out at St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Five people have been shot after a brawl broke out inside a nightclub near downtown St.... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 9:20:30 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in 2014 murder
Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in 2014 murder
FULTON - A Jefferson City man wants to withdraw the guilty plea he entered in connection with the 2014 murder... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 9:20:00 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Deputies take man into custody after finding guns at crash scene
Deputies take man into custody after finding guns at crash scene
LINN - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man late Wednesday night after a crash on Highway 50 near Route N... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 8:19:00 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosts community networking event
Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosts community networking event
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 27th annual business showcase, but this year there is a... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 2:38:00 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Missouri House advances tax plan
Missouri House advances tax plan
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A proposal to cut the income tax rate for businesses and most Missourians to 5... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 8:22:25 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Columbia commemorates 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination
Columbia commemorates 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination
COLUMBIA - It was 50 years ago Wednesday the beloved American civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., was murdered... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:40:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Business owners say Walnut Street alley smells like "hot rotting garbage"
Business owners say Walnut Street alley smells like "hot rotting garbage"
COLUMBIA - The dumpsters in the Walnut Street alley smell like “hot rotting garbage, depending on the time of day,”... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:33:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Recent temperatures may be indirectly extending the flu season
Recent temperatures may be indirectly extending the flu season
COLUMBIA - The calendar may say it's April, but the recent Missouri weather is not what we are used to... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:28:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Missouri constitutional amendment would change term limits
Missouri constitutional amendment would change term limits
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:09:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Trapp says his opponent made campaigning "not easy"
Trapp says his opponent made campaigning "not easy"
COLUMBIA - Newly re-elected City Council Member Michael Trapp said he is working to recharge his batteries after a "taxing"... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Boone County shooting
UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Boone County shooting
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in Tuesday's deadly shooting on Pinehurst Lane. The Boone County... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:05:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Chinese trade turmoil adds to uncertainty for Missouri farmers
Chinese trade turmoil adds to uncertainty for Missouri farmers
COLUMBIA - As Missouri farmers prepare for the spring planting season, trade relations between the U.S. and China are sowing... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 5:57:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

AG Hawley to review St. Louis public housing
AG Hawley to review St. Louis public housing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has launched an investigation into allegations of mice and... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 5:19:39 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in Continuous News

Fast-growing college major added by MU School of Engineering
Fast-growing college major added by MU School of Engineering
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will add biomedical engineering as a degree program. Biomedical engineers... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 4:33:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 58°
3pm 59°
4pm 60°
5pm 60°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

1:00p
Days of Our Lives
2:00p
The Dr. Oz Show
3:00p
Dr. Phil
1:00p
Maury
2:00p
Maury
3:00p
The Robert Irvine Show

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Superstore
7:31p
A.P. Bio
8:00p
Will & Grace
8:30p
Champions
9:00p
Chicago Fire
7:00p
Supernatural
8:00p
Arrow
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld