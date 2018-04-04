CPD responds to shots fired in house full of children

COLUMBIA - An investigation is on-going after the Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the police dispatch records, the call was around 8:30 Sunday night at 18 Third Avenue.

Police officers found bullets in the house walls, where adults and children reside. The police department said suspects proceeded to flee toward Fourth Avenue. There were no reported injuries and the amount of property damage is unknown.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.