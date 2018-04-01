CPD searching for 2 armed robbery suspects

COLUMBIA- Photos have been released of the for two male suspects the Columbia Police officers are looking for involved in a robbery with a gun at the Break Time Convenience Store on 301 Nebraska Avenue.

The Columbia Police officers reported that it happened around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that both suspects were armed with handguns entering the business and demanded money from the clerk. The suspects retrieved an undisclosed amount of money before fleeting the scene in a north bound direction on foot.

There were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at (5730 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.