CPD searching for Columbia home invasion suspects

COLUMBIA - Columbia police said Friday officers are looking for three suspects involved in a home invasion robbery overnight.

Columbia Police said officers responded to a call of a burglary with a gun at the 2600 block of Jacobs Place around midnight.

Investigators said a man told officers he was approached by three men outside his house. He told officers the suspects pointed a handgun at him and then forced themselves into his home.

The suspects stole money and other property from the house before running away.

As of Friday morning, there was not information available about any injuries to the victim.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.