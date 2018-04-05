CPD warns of guns stolen from cars; local gun shop shows how to secure them

4 months 4 days 2 hours ago Thursday, November 30 2017 Nov 30, 2017 Thursday, November 30, 2017 4:36:00 PM CST November 30, 2017 in News
By: Zara McDowell, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department took to social media recently to warn gun owners to secure their guns amid recent cases of firearms stolen from cars.

Kelsey Brandkamp works at Powder Horns Guns & Archery in Columbia, and she said she's noticed a spike in stolen guns.

"We actually have received several phone calls in the past week of people saying, 'Hey this gun was stolen keep an eye out for it,' because we buy used guns every once in a while," Brandkamp said. 

CPD said in a Facebook post on Nov. 29, "Please, if you must leave your gun in your vehicle, be responsible. Secure firearms in a lockbox attached to the interior of the vehicle and out of sight. Always remember to LOCK your door."

According to CPD, 124 firearms were stolen so far in 2017. 

CPD tweeted that the week of Nov. 13, "There were SEVEN more guns reported stolen from vehicles in #CoMo. This brings the total this year to 121 guns stolen from vehicles. Please secure firearms in a lock box, out of sigh & LOCK your doors. #LockItorLoseit #ResponsibleGunOwners."

Brandkamp said when someone's gun is stolen, they need the serial number and sometimes the date they purchased to file a police report.

"A lot of people don't think to write that down in a separate piece of paper, which you always should to have that on file," Brandkamp said.

Brandkamp recommended hiding your gun out-of-sight if you are leaving it in your vehicle over night. 

"If you're leaving the firearm in the vehicle overnight or for an extended period of time, without regularly checking on the vehicle, you should have it out of sight." Brandkamp said. "If it's a long-term storage, like parking at the airport, in some sort of lock box that's cabled to the vehicle would be a good idea, or just don't leave it in there at all."

She also said there is usually a spike of stolen guns during hunting season, but said this year is more than usual.

"From a legal standpoint there really are not very many restrictions on how you can have a gun in your vehicle. Obviously if you own the firearm legally, are of the proper age, you can just have it loaded for defense, by your side in between the seats or in the door."

According to the Center for American Progress, 176 guns were stolen from licensed gun dealers in 2016, ranking Missouri as the 13th highest state on the list. The center also ranked Missouri as the 14th highest estimated value of firearms stolen from individual gun owners.

CPD also tweeted on Nov 29, "Three more reports taken between 11/22 and 11/26. Please secure firearms in a lock box, out of sight & LOCK your doors. #LockItOrLoseIt #ResponsibleGunOwners."

Brandkamp said thieves notice if there are hunting associated stickers on vehicles, they also know it's hunting season and think there might be a gun in your vehicle.

"As of last month (October), between firearms and firearm accessories that had been stolen, it equates to nearly $106,000 in value," Bryana Larimer, Columbia Police Department public information officer said in an email to KOMU 8 News.

More News

Grid
List

Committee to release Greitens investigation findings next week
Committee to release Greitens investigation findings next week
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee said it plans to issue a report next week after concluding its... More >>
28 minutes ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 1:17:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County
Man wanted for domestic assault, kidnapping in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County prosecuting attorney charged Shane Vandelicht with domestic assault and kidnapping on Tuesday. Officials are... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 12:39:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
Police say man took photos of men in bathroom stall at Ellis Library
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with invasion of privacy after he allegedly took photos in a bathroom stall at... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 11:53:33 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Officials ID man fatally shot by Belton police officers
Officials ID man fatally shot by Belton police officers
BELTON (AP) — Cass County officials said Belton police fatally shot a man after he refused to drop a knife... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 10:58:31 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in 2014 murder
Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in 2014 murder
FULTON - A Jefferson City man wants to withdraw the guilty plea he entered in connection with the 2014 murder... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 9:20:36 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

5 shot after brawl breaks out at St. Louis nightclub
5 shot after brawl breaks out at St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Five people have been shot after a brawl broke out inside a nightclub near downtown St.... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 9:20:30 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Deputies take man into custody after finding guns at crash scene
Deputies take man into custody after finding guns at crash scene
LINN - Sheriff's deputies arrested a man late Wednesday night after a crash on Highway 50 near Route N... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 8:19:00 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosts community networking event
Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosts community networking event
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 27th annual business showcase, but this year there is a... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 2:38:00 AM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Missouri House advances tax plan
Missouri House advances tax plan
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A proposal to cut the income tax rate for businesses and most Missourians to 5... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 8:22:25 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Columbia commemorates 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination
Columbia commemorates 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination
COLUMBIA - It was 50 years ago Wednesday the beloved American civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., was murdered... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:40:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Business owners say Walnut Street alley smells like "hot rotting garbage"
Business owners say Walnut Street alley smells like "hot rotting garbage"
COLUMBIA - The dumpsters in the Walnut Street alley smell like “hot rotting garbage, depending on the time of day,”... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:33:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Recent temperatures may be indirectly extending the flu season
Recent temperatures may be indirectly extending the flu season
COLUMBIA - The calendar may say it's April, but the recent Missouri weather is not what we are used to... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:28:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Missouri constitutional amendment would change term limits
Missouri constitutional amendment would change term limits
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:09:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Trapp says his opponent made campaigning "not easy"
Trapp says his opponent made campaigning "not easy"
COLUMBIA - Newly re-elected City Council Member Michael Trapp said he is working to recharge his batteries after a "taxing"... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:08:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Boone County shooting
UPDATE: Suspect charged in deadly Boone County shooting
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against the suspect in Tuesday's deadly shooting on Pinehurst Lane. The Boone County... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 7:05:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

Chinese trade turmoil adds to uncertainty for Missouri farmers
Chinese trade turmoil adds to uncertainty for Missouri farmers
COLUMBIA - As Missouri farmers prepare for the spring planting season, trade relations between the U.S. and China are sowing... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 5:57:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News

AG Hawley to review St. Louis public housing
AG Hawley to review St. Louis public housing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has launched an investigation into allegations of mice and... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 5:19:39 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in Continuous News

Fast-growing college major added by MU School of Engineering
Fast-growing college major added by MU School of Engineering
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will add biomedical engineering as a degree program. Biomedical engineers... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, April 04 2018 Apr 4, 2018 Wednesday, April 04, 2018 4:33:00 PM CDT April 04, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 58°
3pm 59°
4pm 60°
5pm 60°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

1:00p
Days of Our Lives
2:00p
The Dr. Oz Show
3:00p
Dr. Phil
1:00p
Maury
2:00p
Maury
3:00p
The Robert Irvine Show

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Superstore
7:31p
A.P. Bio
8:00p
Will & Grace
8:30p
Champions
9:00p
Chicago Fire
7:00p
Supernatural
8:00p
Arrow
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld