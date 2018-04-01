Columbia District Works With Marketing Agency

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools worked with Kelly Sports Properties Friday to raise revenue for the district. KSP's Colin See said his company has already lined up five advertising partners and is in talks with more.

According to district athletic director Bruce Whitesides a noticeable difference is already evident in both the Hickman and Rock Bridge athletic websites.

See said a key advertising opportunity is found in the school scoreboards. Currently, Hickman's scoreboard is about 30 years old and Whitesides envisions a time when a new and improved board could be erected.

All in all, See estimates the district could generate $2-$3 million annually.