CPS discusses mental health in schools

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will meet Monday night to discuss mental health initiatives in the district.

One of the initiatives being discussed is the Boone County Mental Health Coalition.

This coalition's goal is to increase mental health support to schools in the county. The initiative includes six counties.

Kelly Wallis, the Director of Boone County's Community Services Department, said the initiative received nearly $1.2 million in funding through the quarter-cent sales tax that was passed in 2012.

The Board of Educators meeting will take place at the Columbia Public Schools administration building at 6:30 p.m.