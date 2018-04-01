CPS Improves MAP Scores

COLUMBIA - Preliminary Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) results have been released by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Mathematics and communication arts scores are the highest overall to date for Columbia Public Schools. However, Algebra I or Integrated I scores declined since 2009.

"Given the recent budget reductions and the reduction in employees, these results are encouraging," Superintendent Chris Belcher said.

Out of 28 schools, seven met the state standard or Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP).

The No Child Left Behind Act requires that by 2014 each school meets the AYP. Schools that didn't reach the AYP for the second year in a row are now on "school improvement."

Greg Caine, Jefferson Junior High School's Principal, says this isn't reasonable. "We have to look at each individual student and see how we can help each child exceed educationally," Caine said.

Caine says some students cannot be expected to meet state standards. For some, learning to find their place in society can be a challenge.

"To take a personal example, my daughter is in a wheelchair, she can't speak and to expect her to be one hundred percent proficient...well that's just crazy," Caine said.

Final AYP and MAP results will be available in September.