CPS Names New Columbia Elementary School

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education announced the name of the new northeast Columbia elementary school Monday night.

The new school will be named Eliot Battle Elementary School, named after the former civil rights pioneer. The new elementary school will be located on Battle Avenue in Columbia adjacent to Battle High School.

The budget for the school was passed back in 2010 with a total $18.85 million. The school is expected to open in 2015.