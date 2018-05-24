CPS Superintendent speaks in Common Ground Lecture Series

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Peter Stiepleman, will speak at the Imago Gallery and Cultural Center Tuesday night.

Dr. Stiepleman will address the role families play in education of grade-school children.

He will speak about issues such as how families influence academic development as well as how the community can help meet the needs of a child with little or no home support.

This is a part of the Common Ground Lecture Series.

The series aims to raise awareness of cultural and community issues.

In September, Jay Atlas spoke at the Imago Gallery, as a part of the lecture series, in regards to problems surrounding human trafficking.

The lecture Monday will be free and open to the public.

The event runs from 7 to 8:30 PM and Dr. Stiepleman will take questions from attendees after he speaks.

The gallery is located at 1020 E. Broadway in Suite G.