CPS teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student

COLUMBIA - A Columbia Public Schools teacher is in custody for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of his students.

30-year-old Sean Thomas Diestel was arrested on Thursday for felony sexual contact with a minor.

Columbia Police detectives discovered the alleged female victim was enrolled in a class taught by Diestel at the Columbia Area Career Center last Friday, according to a news release by CPD. The report also says the alleged victim told detectives that she and Diestel engaged in a sexual relationship from September 2017 to December 2017.

The victim was 17 years old at the time of the reported relationship.

According to CPS Community Relations Director Michelle Baumstark, Diestel is currently on administrative leave. He was first hired as an instructor for the Columbia Area Career Center in 2015.