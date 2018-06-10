Crack in steel beam of bridge causes I-70 lane closure

COOPER COUNTY - MoDOT crews found a crack in a steel beam of the Lamine River bridge in Cooper County Monday.

"The damage that developed on the Lamine River bridge on I-70 is symptomatic of Missouri's transportation funding problem," said MoDOT Director Dave Nichols.

One westbound lane of Interstate 70 will be closed starting March 16 while crews repair the bridge. Repairs could take up to three days.

The 50-year-old Lamine River bridge is located about nine miles west of Boonville.

Currently, 600 of nearly 10,400 MoDOT maintained bridges are in poor or serious condition, according to MoDOT.

MoDOT said it needs $485 million a year for routine road and bridge maintenance. Its budget for construction will be $325 million in 2017.