Crackdown On Illegal Immigrants

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Six weeks into the state's crackdown on illegal immigrants, 52 arrests have been made, with most of those arrested caught in routine traffic stops. That's according to a story in today's St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Some have hailed Governor Blunt's new policy, but others worry it leads to racial profiling of Hispanics. Blunt began the crackdown August 27th, directing the Highway Patrol to run residency checks on everyone troopers lock up. The Post-Dispatch found that relatively few were charged with crimes other than immigration violations. Two were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Six were arrested in a stealing case and two were picked up as part of a salvage yard investigation.