Craft breweries get OK in Kansas City, Missouri strip malls

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City's city council has voted to allow craft breweries to operate in neighborhood strip malls and storefronts.

Kansas City media outlets report the council approved the ordinance Thursday. Previously, breweries of less than 5,000 square feet had to be located in industrial areas of the city.

The new ordinance states no more than 50 percent of product can be sold to a wholesaler and at least 50 percent must be sold for retail use for consumption either on or off site.

The breweries cannot be in residences.

The council also approved liquor sales at downtown's City Market.