Crafton Leads Tigers in loss at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, TN - Sydney Crafton had a standout game for Missouri as she put up 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Missouri's 62-46 loss to Vanderbilt. Both Morgan Eye and Liz Smith were close to double figures as well, recording nine and eight points, respectively. The Tigers fall to 15-10 overall and 4-7 in conference play after the loss, while the Dores improve to 6-5 in league play, 16-8 overall.

Missouri took an early lead to start the game, with Crafton and Smith putting up four and two points, respectively to give the Tigers the 6-4 lead going into the first media timeout. Kyley Simmons also got in the board early with a layup to help Mizzou pull ahead. The Commodores wouldn't have it, however, and Vandy put up two in a row to tie the game at eight going into the second media timeout of the half.

Immediately following the timeout, Vanderbilt began to pull away, putting up six in a row to take a 14-8 lead over the Tigers. Crafton stopped the Dores' flow, sinking two buckets in a row to make it 14-12 and reduce the Vanderbilt lead. The Dores put up another 12 points in a row to get ahead 29-17 before the end of the half. Morgan Eye hit a three-pointer before heading into the locker room to make it 29-20, still in Vanderbilt's favor.

Liz Smith wouldn't let Vanderbilt get too far ahead in the second half as she sunk a basket to negate a Vanderbilt score about two minutes into the second half. A foul sent the Dores to the charity stripe and Jasmine Lister scored off of a loose ball to help Vanderbilt get ahead 34-22 going into the first media timeout. Eye made another three to make it 34-25, but Vandy hit a trey to follow that.

Vanderbilt put up another eight points in a row through the second half, before Crafton ended their run to make it 47-34 for the Dores. Vandy didn't let up, however, and answered Crafton's bucket with one of their own. The Dores has the 49-34 lead with just over five and a half minutes to go in the game.

After a Vandebilt timeout, sophomore Bree Fowler made one from the free throw line for a 49-35 score, but Vanderbilt made a three-pointer to stay ahead. With just under three minutes to play, the Tigers and the Dores traded baskets, after appearances at the free throw line from both Crafton and Bri Kulas. The two then followed up with back-to-back buckets answered by Vanderbilt.

Although the Tigers played with high energy and aggressiveness, it wasn't enough to hold off the Dores. Vanderbilt finished with a 62-46 win over Mizzou.

Mizzou will have another road game on Sunday as the Tigers travel to Fayetteville, Ark. to face the Razorbacks. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. and the game will air on Cox Sports Television.