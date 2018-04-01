Craig Leads Cards Over Brewers

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Allen Craig homered on a four-hit day that included three RBIs, and Matt Adams hit a three-run homer as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-3 Wednesday.

Jon Jay had three hits and a walk his first four trips to the plate. The Cardinals avoided a three-game sweep by the team with the best record in the major leagues.

Shelby Miller (3-2) worked around homers to Mark Reynolds and Carlos Gomez, allowing three runs and six hits in six-plus innings.

Milwaukee went 20-8 in April, a franchise record for wins in the season's first full first month.

Matt Garza (1-3) joined the lengthy list of injured Brewers when he was removed in the fourth inning because of a bruised right thumb.