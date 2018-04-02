Crane Collapses at National Cathedral in DC

WASHINGTON - A 500-foot crane has fallen at the Washington National Cathedral amid thunderstorms, damaging two buildings and several vehicles.

A spokesman for the D.C. fire department, Oscar Mendez, says the crane flipped backward about 11 a.m. Wednesday. Mendez says the crane fell onto three to five cars and cathedral buildings. No serious injuries were reported.

WTOP-FM reports crane damaged Herb Cottage, which houses the cathedral's gift shop, and Church House, which houses members of the diocese.

Richard Weinberg, a spokesman for the cathedral, tells WRC-TV says the crane arrived this weekend to repair damage caused by the East Coast earthquake on Aug. 23. The quake damaged the cathedral's limestone exterior towers and some interior areas.

The cathedral was completed in 1990.