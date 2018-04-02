Crane elected presiding judge

COLUMBIA — At their Jan. 10 Court en Banc meeting, the judges of the 13th Judicial Circuit elected their new Presiding Judge.

Division III Circuit Judge Kevin Crane will take his new job effective Tuesday, Jan. 31. Judge Crane will succeed Judge Christine Carpenter, who has served as Presiding Judge since Jan. 30, 2015.

Crane was first elected to the court as a circuit judge in 2006 and has been re-elected in that position since that time. He handles general civil and criminal dockets.

Crane is a 1987 graduate of the University of Missouri School of Law, with an undergraduate degree in Communications also from the University of Missouri.

Prior to his election to the court, Crane served as an assistant attorney general, Boone County assistant prosecutor, and was the elected Prosecutor for Boone County from 1993-2006.