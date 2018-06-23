Cranes Removed From Memorial Stadium Expansion Project

COLUMBIA - Mick Deaver Memorial Drive will be closed from June 2 until June 13 so construction crews can remove cranes from the Memorial Stadium Expansion Project.

On the day of the Black & Gold Game in mid-April, Missouri Associate Athletic Director Tim Hickman said the project is scheduled to be completed in time for the start of the Tigers football season.

Hickman also said the expected capacity is approximately 71,000. Prior to construction, stadium capacity was 71,004. MU had previously said the expansion project would increase capacity to 77,000.

Due to construction, stadium capacity was 67,124 last season. However, Mizzou only sold out three games. And attendance isn't just a problem at MU. Overall attendance in college football last year was the second lowest since 2003, dropping 3 percent since 2008. For more, visit our previous story.

Mizzou hosts South Dakota State in the season opener on Aug. 30. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPNU.