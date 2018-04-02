Crash Critically Injures Woman

COLUMBIA, MO - Columbia Fire Department responded to an accident Thursday morning at the intersection of Oakland Gravel Road and Starke Avenue.

Columbia firefighters arrived on the scene to find a dump truck and a sport utility vehicle with extensive damage. The SUV had trapped the female driver, it took almost fifteen minutes to free her from the vehicle. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to cut the vehicle away from the trapped driver while providing emergency medical care to her. Two fire engines and a rescue squad also arrived on the scene to assist firefighters.

The driver was the only occupant of the SUV and was taken by ground ambulance to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the dump truck declined medical attention.