Crash in Audrain County sends Mexico man to University Hospital

AUDRAIN COUNTY - A single-car crash sent one man to the hospital for serious injuries.

Brandon Barger, a 19-year-old from Mexico, Missouri, struck a utility pole Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

He was traveling eastbound on Route D, west of Audrain County Road 947.

Barger had serious injuries after his vehicle exited the right side of the road. He overcorrected his 2010 Silverado to the left side of the road. The vehicle overturned before striking a utility pole.

Barger's vehicle had extensive damage.

He was transported to University Hospital in Columbia.