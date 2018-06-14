Crash in Audrain County sends Mexico man to University Hospital
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A single-car crash sent one man to the hospital for serious injuries.
Brandon Barger, a 19-year-old from Mexico, Missouri, struck a utility pole Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.
He was traveling eastbound on Route D, west of Audrain County Road 947.
Barger had serious injuries after his vehicle exited the right side of the road. He overcorrected his 2010 Silverado to the left side of the road. The vehicle overturned before striking a utility pole.
Barger's vehicle had extensive damage.
He was transported to University Hospital in Columbia.
More News
Grid
List
NEW YORK (AP) — Fewer U.S. teens are smoking, having sex and doing drugs these days. Oh, and they're drinking... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The City of Columbia coordinates nine cooling centers around town to help people beat the unseasonably high temperatures.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man has been convicted in the fatal road rage killing of a Kansas City... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A single-car crash sent one man to the hospital for serious injuries. Brandon Barger, a 19-year-old... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – After five months of cancelled meetings, the Missouri State Board of Education will hold its first meeting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The man who found a 15-year-old gunshot victim on northeast Columbia Thursday morning said he overheard the gunshots... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A multistate outbreak of salmonella linked to pre-cut melon has sickened at least 60 people, the US Centers... More >>
in
FULTON - Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia will take its "Mobile Vet Center" to Fulton Thursday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an early Thursday morning car accident at East New Haven and South Rolling Hills Road.... More >>
in
TIPTON- Four teenagers were hurt after their vehicle flipped over into a ditch Wednesday afternoon, according to a Missouri State... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday he will be travelling across Missouri using the state plane that... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Ride alongs, positive connections and a look into the Columbia Police Department’s investigative process were the focus of... More >>
in
WASHINGTON - After Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, admitted to using a private plane for part of her travel around the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Attorney General's office filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss civil rights violation charges against the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In response to low water pressure in some southwest Columbia neighborhoods, Columbia Water and Light sent out a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Governor Parson made his first stop of a statewide tour at MU Wednesday morning. The governor talked about... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police released surveillance photos from an armed robbery that happened last week at Merchants and Farmers Bank.... More >>
in
LEBANON (AP) — A fire chief says investigators found no smoke detectors in a southern Missouri mobile home where five... More >>
in