Crash in northwest Missouri kills two people

SAVANNAH — Authorities say two people have been killed and a 12-year-old injured in a northwest Missouri highway collision.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the collision occurred around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 59, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Savannah in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a westbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pickup.

The patrol says both drivers died. They were identified as 18-year-old Kendell Delp and 18-year-old Landon Smith. Both lived in Amazonia.

The injured boy was identified as Smith's brother, Cole Smith. He was flown to a Kansas City hospital.