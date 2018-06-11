Crash involving an ammonia trailer kills one in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — A crash involving an anhydrous ammonia trailer killed one person in Jefferson City Saturday morning.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, around 8:15 a.m. a Chrysler PT Cruiser and a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck towing an anhydrous ammonia trailer were involved in a crash on westbound US 50/63 at the Moreau River Bridge. The PT Cruiser hit the rear tire of the trailer, went off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail and overturned.

The driver of the PT Cruiser, Joshua D. Harmon, 44, was thrown from the car. He suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. No chemicals were spilled, and the trailer only had damage to the rear wheel.

The Jefferson City Fire Department and the Jefferson City Police Department responded to the crash. JCPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

[Editor's note: The original version of this story incorrectly said Harmon was wearing a seatbelt. According to JCPD, he was not wearing a seatbelt.]