Crash Leads to Fatality

CLINTON (AP) - Two 18-year-olds were killed last night in a car crash on Missouri Highway 13 near the western Missouri community of Clinton. Aimee Kaiser and Melinda Ryles - both of Clinton - were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say Kaiser was driving northbound shortly after eight p.m. and lost control and swerved into the path of a southbound vehicle. Ryles and 19-year-old Clayton Transue of Clinton were Kaiser's passengers. Transue was taken to a Kansas City hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, Steven Meyer of Bolivar, and his 12-year-old passenger, Courtney Meyer, also were taken to Kansas City hospitals.