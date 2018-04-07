Crash North of Columbia Kills One

BOONE COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies said Saturday an early morning crash took the life of the driver of the only car involved. Deputies said the driver, 56-year-old Donald G. Chick of Columbia, was pronounced dead at University Hospital. Deputies said Chick was not wearing his seatbelt.

The accident took place in the 7300 block of Wagon Trail Road North. Deputies said the 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling north on the road when Chick ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree head-on.